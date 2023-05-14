PtR Daily Mock Draft: Spurs select Scoot Henderson with the 2nd pick

Welcome to Pounding the Rock’s countdown to the NBA Draft Lottery, which is just two days away! Each day, we will be running a Mock Draft in Tankathon‘s draft simulator and exploring what the Spurs could do in each of their possible landing spots. Yesterday San Antonio selected Brandon Miller at 3rd. Today we are looking at what the Spurs can do with the 2nd overall pick. Here are the lottery results:

One of the tamer lottery results thus far. Houston drops out, and Washington jumps to four. Detroit and San Antonio are rewarded for their poor seasons by remaining in the top two slots. Portland falling to the 6th pick means they miss out on one of the big-name prospects and could be a trade chip that would spice up draft night.

Mock Draft

Detroit Pistons, Victor Wembanyama: The Pistons haven’t won a playoff series since 2008. They get a once in a generation player to help this franchise get back on the map.

After a tough decision with the third pick, the Spurs have a simple selection to make here at two.

My pick: Scoot Henderson, Guard, G-League Ignite

Scoot has a real chance to be a star in this league. His intangibles, athleticism and basketball IQ make him a no-brainer selection with the number two pick in the draft. Playing against NBA caliber players, Henderson averaged 17.6 points, 6.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 44% from the field. He struggled to shoot the ball from deep (32%,) so he may need the ball in his hands to be at his best with the Spurs, with a lack of catch and shoot ability. He’s a smaller guard at 6’2” but is strong, and finds ways to get around shot blockers, or sometimes go right through them. His size will hurt him mostly on the defensive end, where he needs to improve on staying in front of his man and fighting through screen.

Scoot isn’t a perfect prospect (neither is Wembanyama, by the way,) but he’s a good one, and the best player available at two.

Other Possibilities

Amen Thompson: G/F, Overtime Elite

Speaking of athletic guard with high passing ability. Thompson doesn’t have the more complete package that Henderson has (lack of mid-range jump shot, experience against NBA talent, etc.) but his upside is tantalizing. A 6-foot-7 point guard who can fly around the basketball court both on defense and offense. If he adds any semblance of a jump shot, watch out.

Brandon Miller: G/F, Alabama

If the Spurs value shooting and length, they could elect to go with Miller at two. The NCAA freshman of the year averaged 18 points a game at Alabama, and shot 38% from three. He’s got a high release point on his smooth jump shot, making it difficult to block. He showed signs of struggling to create looks for himself at Alabama, but could have been restricted by the system. If the Spurs buy his upside as a bucket-getter, he could be an option at two.

Notable 2nd overall picks: Chet Holmgren, Jalen Green, Ja Morant, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Victor Oladipo, Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge

What do you think, Pounders? If the Spurs get the 2nd pick in the draft, who would you like to see them select?

Remember you can watch the Lottery on Tuesday, May 16 at 7:00 PM CT on ESPN.

