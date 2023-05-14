Sean Elliott has finally graduated from Arizona

Everyone is San Antonio knows the legend of Sean Elliott. The man behind The Memorial Day Miracle is one of ten former players to have his number retired by the Spurs organization.

He is also a member of the Spurs 1999 NBA Championship, his “miracle” shot often considered the turning point where the team knew the path to their destiny was paved.

The Arizona Wildcat was drafted third overall in 1989, but what fans may not know (at least, I didn’t) was that Elliott didn’t complete his degree before entering the draft.

Despite spending four years in college, #32 was shy 27 hours to his degree.

“Over the years, I’ve procrastinated. I found every excuse in the book not to go back. I was always on a team during the summer, USA Basketball, the Olympic Trials, there was always something I had going on. So when I left school, I still had 27 units left to complete,” Elliott shared.

He made promise to his mother to complete that degree, and now 34 years later, he has made good on that promise.

And just in time for Mother’s Day.

“For me, it was just so much fun to go back and continue to learn things and relearn things that I didn’t know.”

Sean, now color analyst for Bally Sports Southwest Spurs games, can add college graduate to his impressive resume.

Happy Mother’s Day to all out there changing diapers, driving their brood to and fro, and encouraging and raising the next generation of dedicated Spurs fans.

Shout out to my lovely wife who gave me the greatest gift — a beautiful daughter. They both encourage my Spurs fandom and support my writing for this blog as well as all of my other fun endeavors.

Don’t forget to remember your mom and thank her for raising you right, Pounders.

