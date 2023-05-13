The NBA Playoffs are about to be down to four teams

On Thursday, the Denver Nuggets solidified their trip to the Western Conference Finals and snuffed out any hope the Phoenix Suns had of a return to the Finals. Even the late addition of Kevin Durant was not enough to help the Valley of the Sun move into the next round. Injuries to Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton left the Suns short-handed and unable to push the Mile High team to a seventh game.

Both the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors were able to stave off Game 5 elimination, but last night the Miami Heat ended the New York Knicks’ season. Watching how the Knicks played when Jalen Brunson was on the court versus when he was off, it’s easy to feel more for him than the rest of the team.

As for the Golden State Warriors, as they faced elimination on the road, they followed suit getting knocked out and leaving them on the outside looking in. For the first time in Steve Kerr’s tenure, the Warriors were eliminated in the playoffs by a Western Conference team. Now, they are among us mortals watching from home as simple basketball fans.

Tomorrow the Boston Celtics, who were able to upset the newly crowned MVP and his 76ers in Philly, host Game 7 in Bean Town. As the Celtics have struggled through the postseason, even appearing to unravel at times, they must muster enough of what got them to the Finals last year to push through Philly.

By the time Mother’s Day is over, the NBA will only have four teams left competing for the Larry O’Brien. The Nuggets will host the Lakers. Where will Miami start off — in Boston or Philadelphia?

