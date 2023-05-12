Happy birthday to Malaki Branham

Today Malaki Branham turns 21.

The Spurs chose Branham with the 20th pick in last year’s NBA Draft. The former Ohio State Buckeye made him imprint on the team this year.

He’s the second of the Spurs three 2022 draftees to hit the legal drinking age. Blake Wesley’s birthday was back in March and Jeremy Sochan’s is coming up in just over a week.

Branham is still developing and finding his way into the NBA. he’s got a great head coach and a team building together, so the sky’s the limit.

Happy birthday, Malaki. Have a great day.

