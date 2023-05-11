Night one of the NBA elimination games

Last night two teams faced the end of their season and persevered to stave off elimination.

The Knicks, at Madison Square Garden, behind full 48-minute game efforts by both Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes (who, because of the Simpsons, I will always refer to as “Grimy”) were able to hold back Jimmy Butler and the Heat.

Brunson scored 38 points with 26 and 24-point efforts by R. J. Barrett and Julius Randle respectively.

The Warriors, also playing on their home court, held the Lakers at arms length most of the night. The Lakers teased a couple of times tying up the game, and even taking a late — and short-lived — first half lead.

Tonight the Celtics play Wirth their backs against the wall in The City of Brotherly Love. They must win on the road in hopes of making a huge series comeback in a Boston-bound game 7.

Meanwhile, the Suns must hold down their home turf and push back against the #1 seed Denver Nuggets. No team has won on their opponent’s court.

Any predictions? Are these series looking like you expected?

