Jaren Jackson, Sr. says the Spurs “thrived during the lockout year”

Former member of the San Antonio Spurs Jaren Jackson was a member of the 1999 Championship team.

The New Orleans native was scouted by Georgetown and played with the Hoyas for four years before going undrafted in 1989. Jackson, Sr. bounced around the Continental Basketball League while brushing with the NBA. Even spent some time overseas before making his way to San Antonio.

“I knew what that was [David Robin’s] goal and vision for the Spurs. And I didn’t want to come in and make any mistakes, and at the same time gel like a pro. I found a way to mesh with these guys.”

The elder Jackson made the most of his being an option when both David Robinson and Tim Duncan were the focus of the opponent’s defense.

Jackson, Sr. visited San Antonio last season when his son Jaren Jackson, Jr. was in town with his team, the Memphis Grizzlies.

He sat with Bill Schoening as part of the Sound of Spurs podcast.

“I was fearless. I understand the magnitude of where I came from and how far I had to go coming out of not getting drafted...I understand that journey.”

Advancing to the NBA remains his favorite aspect of his career. Having access to the stars of that era left Jackson, Sr. full of gratitude.

Jaren Jackson, Sr. is currently an assistant coach of the G-League Westchester Knicks.

