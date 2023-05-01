The series between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers kicks off tonight

In head-to-head combat this year, the Celtics won three of the four meetings against the Philadelphia 76ers, but the most recent game went to the 76ers. Who has the edge in that situation — the team who took the season series, or the one who won the last game? In the playoffs, both go to the same team.

Philadelphia swept the Brooklyn Nets in their best of seven series giving them some extra rest and time to look ahead to this series.

The Celtics struggled at home to close out their series against the Atlanta Hawks, but they did end victorious on the road leaving Trae Young and Dejounte Murray to question their future as a backcourt duo.

The Celtics have last season’s Finals as motivation to push forth while Philadelphia has continued to struggle getting through the Eastern Conference Semifinals under Doc Rivers. Philadelphia has been riddled with personnel issues, trading a disgruntled Ben Simmons for a disgruntled James Harden. In last season’s playoffs, Harden was ridiculed by pundits for failing to show up when the 76ers needed him.

If it isn’t obvious, I am rooting for the Celtics. I am a fan of home grown team dynamics, and their duo of 2016 and 2017 3rd overall draft picks in Jalen Brown and Jayson Tatum joining Marcus Smart (2104’s 6th overall draft pick), Grant Williams (22nd pick in 2019), and Robert Williams III (2018’s 27th pick) appeals to my Spurs sense of draft well and develop. Add in that one of my favorite recent Spurs Derrick White is now donning the Celtic green and this is a no-brainer.

But, hey, I’m just one guy with one opinion.

Where do you stand on this series?

The Celtics and 76ers kick off their best of seven series tonight at 6:30 p.m. on TNT.

