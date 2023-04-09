It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Mavericks

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs season finally limps to a close today, with more than half of the starting lineup expected to be out today, the Silver and Black face a team that suddenly changed course last week and went from trying to win games to tanking so blatantly that they’re now being investigated by the league for their lack of competitiveness. The Spurs have taken a different approach to tanking, by resting players and trading away anyone who didn’t fit the long term rebuilding plans. To be honest, the league probably should crack down on either approach, but the suddenness and blatant nature of the Mavericks’ move to retain a protected draft pick is a lot more obvious target at the moment.

If the Spurs lose today, they’re guaranteed at least a tie with the Houston Rockets for the second worst record in the league, and a somewhat reduced probability of getting the 6th and 7th picks in the draft. But the Spurs supercharged offense led by unlikely hero Julian Champagnie isn’t going to just throw this game, because they are going to play hard as they have been for most of the season. The Spurs defense has been setting all sorts of records for futility, so it’s hard to say how many points will be enough for a win today. Whoever the Mavericks put on the court today will be playing hard to get a spot in the NBA, while the Spurs youngsters always play hard. It will end up being a game that’s meaningless in the standings (unless you count lottery odds), but extremely meaningful for the young players with a last chance to show an NBA audience their games this season. It should be a fun watch, with the score almost being beside the point.

Game Prediction:

In a blatant tanking move, Reggie Bullock will be replaced with Sandra Bullock.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks

April 9, 2023 | 2:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: CW 35



