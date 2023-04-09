Spurs’ starters each score 16+ in a shootout loss to Timberwolves

Coming off a close win versus the Portland Trail Blazers in front of a great crowd at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, the Spurs looked to finish their Moody Center series undefeated as they faced the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday afternoon. The Spurs did not play their key players due to injury/rest: Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Zach Collins, Doug McDermott, and Devonte’ Graham. After a 35-35 first-quarter stalemate, the Spurs were outscored 116-96 the rest of the way. The final score ultimately resulted in a Spurs loss, 151-131. The Spurs’ official home record for the 2022-23 season is finalized, with the team going 14-27.

Julian Champagnie went off once again with 24 points, four rebounds, and an assist. He is now averaging 21 points per game and 5.3 rebounds, shooting 52.7% from the field and 50% from three in his last four games alone.

AND-ONE! Julian sinks the midrange jumper while getting fouled by Rudy Gobert on the contest.

Keita Bates-Diop had himself a nice game with 22 points, five assists, three rebounds, and a block.

CLEAN-UP ON AISLE 31! KBD grabs the offensive board and slams it home!

BBQ CHICKEN ALERT. KBD posts up Jordan McLaughlin and takes him to the paint for the and-one finish!

Even though he didn’t lead the team in scoring, Tre Jones was without a doubt the Spurs player of the game. The reason being: another astounding triple-double! He finished with 21 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds. His presence was felt throughout the entire game with great playmaking and scoring. Also, a nickname for him going forward will be Triple-Double-Tre (courtesy of Spurs Twitter).

The following highlights are dimes courtesy of Triple-Double-Tre.

MAMU! Thanks to Tre’s find, Sandro Mamukelashvili cuts to the lane for the open layup. Mamu finished with 16 points, six rebounds, four assists, and a steal in a spot start.

BUZZER-BEATER BLAKE. Blake Wesley runs to the corner and knocks down the tough contested three over Anthony Edwards to beat the shot clock buzzer! Blake had a nice all-around game with 14 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block.

Tre to Dom! Tre finds Dominck Barlow running to the basket uncontested for the slam. Dom finished with four points, five rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block.

FLIGHT 22 CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF. Leading the fastbreak, Tre bounces it behind himself to Malaki Branham for the leaping slam from the runway. Malaki finished with 17 points, four rebounds, and an assist.

Made you look! Mamu fakes out Gobert in the post for the one-handed finish.

Mamu takes Gobert one-on-one and takes him to school with the spin shot!

I’ll take that! Blake pickpockets Karl-Anthony Towns and takes the fastbreak himself for the dunk!

And finally, here are the full game highlights.

The Spurs’ season finale is this afternoon at 2:30 CST against the newly eliminated Dallas Mavericks in Dallas.