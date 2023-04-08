It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Timberwolves

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

When the Trail Blazers and Spurs met a few days ago in the Moody Center, neither team was playing for much beyond player development and creating entertainment for the fans. On both counts, Thursday night’s game was a huge success, as the Spurs found their clutch gene an won an exciting contest in Moody Center in front of a sold-out Austin crowd.

Tonight, the Timberwolves need a win to move up from the ninth spot in the standings, which could be really significant for them. The 9th and 10th place teams need to win two games to advance from the play-in to the playoffs, whereas the 8th and 9th place teams have two shots to win one game and advance. It’s a huge difference, and there’s even a slight chance that the Wolves could even advance to sixth (with a lot of help) to sixth and avoid the play-in tournament altogether. All of that would require them to win their two remaining games, starting with tonight’s game against the Silver and Black.

The Spurs, who have never lost a game in Austin, are trying to keep their spotless (1-0) record in the Texas capital intact, and keep the Moody Center fans entertained at the same time. The second goal is pretty much a foregone conclusion, but the first might more difficult to attain against the hungry Wolves, who Duran Duran wrote a song about. It would be great for the Spurs to get another win in their penultimate game of the season and lock the Timberwolves into 9th place. They will have one more game this season (duh, penultimate), and it will be against the Mavericks in Dallas, who dropped out of the playoff picture last night by losing to the Bulls in a somewhat unwatchable mess of a game.

Game Prediction:

KAT will cost his team a win with meaningless stat-stuffing.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves (in Austin)

April 8, 2023 | 3:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: CW 35



