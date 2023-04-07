The Spurs should solidify the 2023-24 bench

We all knew this season was about a rebuild. It’s been about defining the next generation of the San Antonio Spurs franchise.

What was unclear at the top of the season was just how injuries would impact the Spurs youth movement. We also didn’t know just how many players would come and go over this season.

Stanley Johnson, Isaiah Roby, Alize Johnson, and Jordon Hall have all graced the hardwood. At the sane time, the Spurs have traded away Jakob Poeltl and Josh Richardson in hopes of continuing to find and develop the next generation of untapped potential

When healthy, the Spurs starting five of Tre Jones, Jeremy Sochan,Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Zach Collins appears ready to go. But who will back them up?

If the last few games are any indication, a bench including Julian Champagnie, Sandro Mamukelashvili, and Dominck Barlow would complement any combination of Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, Romeo Langford, and Keita Bates-Diop.

Champagnie is showing signs of a knockdown three-point shooter. Barlow has length and agility with the potential for a high ceiling as a defender in the paint. And Mamukelashvili...well, he just keeps unpacking a bag of tricks that makes me wonder how he hasn’t been nabbed by a team in need of a little bit of everything.

As the injury reports can attest, you can never be too prepared. Even Charles Bassey was showing flashes of longevity before his left patella fracture sidelined his growth

These newest acquisitions are hungry to leave their mark on the team, but knowing how deliberate Pop is, there may be method to all these comings and goings of roll players and end-of-the bench guys that is part of the bigger picture.

Only two more games left in the regular season, which means just two for the Spurs who are outside the postseason picture.

Who has impressed you the most? Who do you think can make the most solid impact on the Spurs bench next season?

Or will all these guys find new homes in the offseason as the Spurs shuffle in a new crop of impressive young players?

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.