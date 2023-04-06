It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Trail Blazers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs officially will have 41 home games this season, but only 37 of them were to be played in the AT&T Center. By late Saturday, they will have played home games in the Mexico City, the Alamodome, and a pair of games in the Moody Center on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin. They lost the game in Mexico City by 10 to the Heat, and they lost by 31 to the Warriors in the Alamodome, which somehow turned out to be an incredible night anyway. Their last two “home” games to be played away from their home arena are in Austin, about an hour and a half’s drive up I-35 from the AT&T Center (on a good day) tonight and Saturday afternoon.

The Spurs are hoping to improve their record in home games away from home against a Trail Blazers team that’s basically missing almost everyone they counted on playing a lot when they were considered in the running for a play-in spot. The Spurs are similarly decimated tonight, but they should get a few players back, and if Zach Collins is sufficiently recovered from his finger injury, it should be a good night for him. Also, Tre Jones will be looking to build on his solid play recently, but mostly we’re going to see a lot of Julian Champagnie, Dominick Barlow, and Sandro Mamukelashvili. Both teams in tonight’s contest aren’t going anywhere after Sunday, so this will be a chance for Austin fans to see some young players get in some development time. Some basketball might even be played tonight, but not serious basketball.

Game Prediction:

Half of the crowd in Moody Center will be drunk by halftime.

[I may have gone too conservative on this prediction.]

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers (in Austin)

April 6, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: CW 35



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.