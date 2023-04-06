Spurs receive $20+ million from NBA revenue sharing payment

The Spurs are benefitting from NBA efforts to financially balance the league. Those benefits include a sum of $26.3 million, paid by the biggest revenue drivers in the NBA.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojranowski reported that as a part of the leagues revenue sharing plan for the 2021-22 season, the top-10 teams in the league, financially, will pay a total of $240 million to the bottom-20 teams. The Golden State Warriors made the highest payment at $45 million, and the Indiana Pacers received the highest payment, at $42.2 million. This money comes from 50% of the luxury tax payments made in the NBA. Total luxury tax payments equaled $481 million for the 2021-22 season.

It’s doubtful that San Antonio will dip into the luxury tax soon, given their teams current timeline. The extra money given through revenue sharing should help them if they want to take on extra money in trade deals to acquire more draft capital, or to throw bigger offers at younger, restricted free agents such as the Timberwolves’ Naz Reid.

The Spurs will have a number of contracts coming off of the books after this season, including veterans like Romeo Langford, Gorgui Dieng and Keita Bates-Diop. They will also have decisions to make on young pieces who can look for deals elsewhere, in Tre Jones and Sandro Mamukelashvili. As it currently stands, San Antonio is projected to have $39-47 million in cap space this summer.