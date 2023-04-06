Catch the Spurs in Austin tonight

It is the first of two “home” games for the San Antonio Spurs that wind the 50th anniversary in our state’s capital, home to the G-League affiliate Austin Spurs.

Tonight the Spurs host the Portland Trail Blazers. On Saturday, they wind up the two-game stand against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

For the first time, the Austin team’s NBA affiliate (see what I did there?) will make the trip up I-35. On multiple occasions, the Austin Spurs have played at there AT&T Center. But thus far, Austin fans have not been privy to San Antonio Spurs action.

The 8,700 capacity venue is significantly smaller than your typical NBA arena, but these young guys aren’t too far removed from their pre-NBA teams to be comfortable in almost any situation.

Tonight’s game will be televised on the CW 35.

The Spurs close out their season on the road playing in Dallas against the Mavericks.

