Five Spurs players score in double figures in loss to Suns

Coming off a tremendous victory over the Sacramento Kings Sunday afternoon, the Spurs were looking to grab another shocking victory in Phoenix against the Suns. However, the Spurs would once again be without their key players due to injury: Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and Romeo Langford. The Spurs were outscored 42-25 after the first quarter, and they never recovered. However, they cut a deficit from 31 to 9 by going on a 41-20 run at one point. Nevertheless, the Suns won wire-to-wire 115-94.

Malaki Branham led the team in scoring with 21 points and also had three rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Here he gets the Spurs on the board with a silky smooth jumper.

Easy! Malaki cuts backdoor and Tre Jones finds him for the open layup.

Tre Jones dropped 20 points, nine assists, three rebounds, and a steal.

Tre for trey! Tre knocks down a three near the top of the key late in the 2nd quarter.

Hesi! Tre beats Deandre Ayton to the cup by using a hesitation move.

BALL “SMOOVEMENT”. Julian Champagnie cuts to the basket for an easy finish thanks to the Malaki assist. Julian finished with 10 points, six rebounds, an assist, and a block.

Devonte’ laser! Devonte’ Graham sinks the three off the Gorgui Dieng feed and screen. Devonte’ finished with nine points, two assists, two steals, and a board.

MAMU! Sandro Mamukelashvili breaks out the post-spin move on Ayton and finishes at the rim. Mamu finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in a rare spot start.

