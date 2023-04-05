Happy birthday to Matt Bonner

From the highlights . . .

. . . to his Bonnerific retirement . . .

. . . even through failed my attempt to get #15 retired, Matt Bonner has been a Spur through and through.

Who could resist Spuran Spuran?

It’s great that even post-basketball The Red Rocket has continued to raise his family here in San Antonio and has spent that last few seasons with the Spurs as a game analyst. He’s become quite a community participant, part of the fabric of San Antonio whether as sandwich hunter, DJ, or podcast guru.

Hopefully, we will continue to see Bonner’s role increase and impact our game-enjoying experience.

Happy birthday, Red Mamba.

