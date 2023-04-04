San Antonio at Phoenix Final Score: Spurs Can’t Stop Suns in 115-94 Loss

San Antonio struggled to contain the Suns stars on their way to a 115-94 loss on Tuesday night. After cutting the Kings up in the second contest of their 3-game road trip, the Spurs couldn’t find the same success in Phoenix, as they struggled to find a consistent rhythm on the offensive end.

San Antonio shot just 39% from the field, and 33% from 3, going 35% from deep, making 13 of 40 attempts. The Spurs missed a lot of shots around the rim, and were outscored in the paint 52-38. The Suns dominated inside, as the Spurs were without their starting big man, Zach Collins. Phoenix out rebounded the Silver and Black 57-38. Phoenix shot just under 50% from the field, as their stars hit contested shots in the mid-range, and got easy looks at the rim.

The Spurs were led by their young guards, Tre Jones and Malaki Branham. Jones built off of his triple-double against the Kings by putting up 20 points and 9 assists, knocking in two shots from deep. Branham continued his aggressive scoring with 21 points, adding 2 steals on the defensive end.

The Suns balances scoring attack was led by their star backcourt. Devin Booker had 27 points and 7 rebounds, while Chris Paul had 22 points and 3 assists. Kevin Durant and DeAndre Ayton added in 18 and 19 point respectively.

The Spurs will go back to Austin where they will face the Trail Blazers for their next contest on Thursday, April 6th.