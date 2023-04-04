It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Suns

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

It’s April 4th, and the Spurs have 4 games left in the season, and Devonte’ Graham’s uniform has a 4 on it. That means that we are bound to hear the number 4 about a million times in tonight’s broadcast, including a lot of commercials for a certain personal injury lawyer who likes to say the number 4 a lot. Maybe the Spurs will get a technical foul for having four players on the floor like they did a few games ago.

The Spurs are pretty much locked into the third slot in the quest for lottery balls, and winning or losing tonight’s game won’t make much difference in their endeavor to acquire a franchise changing player in this year’s draft. The Suns look to be locked into the fourth spot in the Western Conference, so they are mostly focused on getting Kevin Durant fully integrated for them to make a long playoff run. Their first round opponent will probably be either the Clippers or Warriors, both extremely tough matchups for a first round series.

The Spurs are slowly getting healthy for the final few games of the season, and it’ll be interesting to see if Pop focuses on getting the most talented team out there, or giving developing players like Julian Champagnie and Dominick Barlow a chance to build on the career momentum they gained with their solid performances in Sacramento. I’m hoping for more run from the young guys, which will make a possible victory even sweeter if it happens.

Tonight is the last game of the season on Bally Sports, the last three will be on CW 35, so get those antennas ready ...

Game Prediction:

The number 4 will be heard over 100 times tonight during the broadcast, and that’s just the commercials.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns

April 4, 2023 | 9:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports Southwest SA



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.