Spurs have partnered with NERD Focus on an energy drink

Via a Spurs Organization press release:

The San Antonio Spurs today announced NERD Focus as the official energy drink partner of the Spurs and AT&T Center. The nootropics infused energy drink was originally founded by a University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) student in 2006 and it will now be sold throughout AT&T Center at all in-arena events. Fans will also get to visit the newly branded NERD Focus Drink MKT that is open at Section 122 and features the latest NERD flavors.

NERD distinguishes itself from other energy drinks by offering ingredients that support mental acuity and focus.

“We welcome the opportunity to partner with a cutting-edge brand like NERD Focus that aligns with our organization’s commitment to innovation and excellence. Rooted in San Antonio, both the Spurs and NERD represent the potential for growth and success on a global scale. We’re excited to see how their superior product will ignite the fan experience at Spurs games and all AT&T Center events for many seasons to come.” -Katrina Palanca, VP of Global Partnerships for Spurs Sports & Entertainment

NERD will provide in-game promotions as well as arena branding through Spurs social media accounts.

“As a brand that was founded in San Antonio, Texas, we couldn’t be more excited to be partnering up with the San Antonio Spurs. To be the Official Energy Drink of a world-class organization in the same city where “The Original Think Drink” was formulated is just awesome!” says Beverage USA Co-Founder, Rocco LaVista. He continues, “We have a lot of loyal NERD Focus consuming Spurs fans in San Antonio. We’re really proud to be able to announce this partnership.”

