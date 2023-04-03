Doug McDermott and Julian Champagnie combine for 56 points as Spurs’ OT win over Kings

Coming off a loss to the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco this past Friday night, the Spurs were looking to get a tough victory in Sacramento against the Kings Sunday afternoon. Without arguably their three best players (Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Jeremy Sochan) due to injury, The Kings were favored to win by 16. The Spurs were simply not fazed.

It was a close back-and-forth contest with 13 lead changes and 13 ties with the Spurs leading at halftime 63-58 thanks to Julian Champagnie’s 22 points in the first half. However, the Kings would close the gap and eventually had a chance to win at the buzzer thanks to a late turnover by Malaki Branham stepping out of bounds. Kevin Huerter missed a three as regulation ended. In overtime, it was again a fierce back-and-forth battle but Doug McDermott and the Spurs caught fire late, outscoring the Kings 19-11 in OT. The Spurs ultimately won 142-134 with 78 bench points in a terrific game.

McDermott finished with a season-high 30 points (one away from tying his career-high), two rebounds, and an assist. He shot 9 for 15 from the field (a scorching 60%) and 4 for 8 (50%) from three-point land.

Here’s one of his four threes coming late in the 4th quarter where he a run with three consecutive field goals.

Doug taking over in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/O1SZvURVK6 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 3, 2023

Called glass! Dougie with the running one-hander in overtime as the Spurs start to pull away.

MCBUCKETS CANNOT BE STOPPED!!!



28 for Doug on the night pic.twitter.com/eR1tJnCNV0 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 3, 2023

Champagnie finished with 26 points (22 in the first half), six rebounds, and an assist. He shot 9 for 14 (64%) from the field and 4 for 7 (57%) from three-point land.

Throw it down Julian! Julian slams home an open slam after a great lead bounce pass from Zach Collins.

another dime, another dunk pic.twitter.com/75v5bX2aiO — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 2, 2023

Laser! Julian drains the three from the corner.

NOT MESSING AROUND pic.twitter.com/cIttEtsxyI — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 2, 2023

It was not only a career night for Julian, but also a record-setting night as well. He now holds the most points ever scored in a game by a two-way rookie (26). It’s also worth noting that together, McDermott and Champagnie outscored the Kings’ star duo of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis by two points. Quite an achievement for the bench duo.

A night full of records ✨@JulianChampagn2 now holds the record for most points scored (26) by a two-way rookie : https://t.co/GZ4YWqFJ1D pic.twitter.com/Y5EAAexeS3 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 3, 2023

Tre Jones had one of the most under-the-radar games of the season finishing with a triple-double (17 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds). He also snatched a steal.

AND ONE! Tre finished the layup after the steal by Dominick Barlow and got fouled in the process.

DOM STEAL. TRE BUCKET. pic.twitter.com/0k56jCmq2q — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 2, 2023

Here’s Jeremy and Keldon cooling off Tre after one of his best games of the season. These guys are always hilarious when it comes to celebrating!

SPLASH. Devonte’ Graham puts the Spurs on the board first with a trey. He finished with three points, two rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

.@Devonte4Graham for threeee to kick us off! pic.twitter.com/ThTWQQgHj3 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 2, 2023

SLAM IT DOWN, MALAKI! Malaki Branham cuts to the basket and finishes one of the easiest dunks you’ll ever see. He finished with 15 points, five assists, two rebounds, and a steal.

THROW IT DOWN MALAKI pic.twitter.com/hiYTqIPkih — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 2, 2023

DO NOT GO IN THERE. Dominick Barlow swats Domantas Sabonis’s shot away. Dom finished with a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds). He also had five assists, two blocks, and a steal.

Ball “smoovement”! The Spurs’ great ball movement leads to a Zach Collins hook shot over Sabonis. Zach finished with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, and a block.

our guys are hoopin' pic.twitter.com/fSJeoXW765 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 2, 2023

BBQ CHICKEN ALERT. Zach Collins posts up Alex Len and finishes with one hand.

Just look at how tough this shot looks. Malaki makes it look so silky smooth. He beats the shot clock in OT to take the lead.

Here’s the rest of the stats from the game for the Spurs.

Big team effort tonight



Doug: 30p | 2r

Julian: 26p | 6r

Tre: 17p | 10r | 11a

Zach: 16p | 6r | 3a

Malaki: 15p | 2r | 5a

KBD: 13p | 5r | 2a

Dom: 12p | 10r | 5a | 2b

Mamu: 6p | 5r

Blake: 4p | 4r | 2a

Devonte’: 3p | 2a pic.twitter.com/AJ8czZD9hI — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 3, 2023

Enjoy the amazing dub Spurs fans! Also, enjoy these full game highlights!