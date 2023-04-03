Join the Spurs for their Fiesta Run

Per the Spurs press release:

Spurs Give is partnering with Fiesta® San Antonio to host the annual Fiesta de los Spurs Run on Saturday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. The fun-run takes place before the Fiesta® Flambeau and gives participants the opportunity to run or walk a 2.8-mile parade route along the streets of a cheering crowd. Registration is now open at Fiesta de los Spurs Run.

This year’s race theme, “Tux ‘n Tennies,” is a nod to Spurs Give’s annual fundraising gala benefitting local youth programs. Runners are encouraged to style their sneak or sport formal wear and fancy dress-inspired costumes.

There will also be a post-race celebration at Legacy Park with food and drink, live music, special guest appearances, photo opportunities and chances to win Spurs gear.

Here are the relevant details.

Registration Information

Now through March 31 early bird registration: $35 per runner

April 1 - 28 general registration: $45 per runner

Race day registration: $50 per runner

Kids aged 11 and under: $10 (Shirt not included)

Register at Fiesta de los Spurs Run

First 400 runners will receive a special edition Spurs 50 th Anniversary medal

Anniversary medal Next 600 runners will receive Spurs finishers medals

Registration includes a T-shirt, race-day packet with giveaways and access to the post-race party

Proceeds from the race will support San Antonio’s youth through Spurs Give. Spurs Give works to strengthen and serve the community through impactful programming, player engagements and community investments that enrich the lives of youth and those around them. The nonprofit runs numerous programs throughout the city, from park renovations, to the Spurs Youth Basketball League, to free literacy and STEM programs.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.