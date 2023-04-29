NBA Western Conference Semifinals- Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

The second round of the NBA Playoffs kick off tonight with the top ranked Western Conference Denver Nuggets hosting the Phoenix Suns. The Suns continue to gel as Kevin Durant works his magic into what was already an extremely competitive team.

After writing yesterday’s piece about the generational talents of LeBron James and Stephen Curry versus the young guns Morant and Fox, I realized that the Denver Nuggets may be the “just right” in-between. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are a strong duo. they have some miles, but have not passed their prime. Add Michael Porter, Jr., Aaron Gordon, and a balanced bench of strong, hungry players and tried-and-true talent, this may be the year.

Phoenix had a great core of young stars, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton at the apex. But the addition of Chris Paul took Phoenix from a team that had missed the playoffs for over a decade straight into the 2021 NBA Finals. The Suns made the boldest trade deadline moves, leveraging the youth and vitality of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson for the institutional knowledge of Kevin Durant, whose stroke is still second to none in the NBA.

This is a promising matchup, chocked full of stars. Pace will be ferocious and the pairing and adjusting of Jokic and Ayton in the paint will be key to the success of there series.

For whom are you rooting?

Series kicks off tonight.

