Happy birthday to Tim Duncan

Remember when 47 sounded old? I don’t but then again, I am older than that already.

Today we celebrate the birthday of Timothy Theodore Duncan. His 47th.

If you want to see a great video of Tim’s contributions to the franchise, check out Saturday’s post regarding The Ring of The Rowel dedicated to Big Fun.

The San Antonio Spurs would not be exactly who they are without The Big Fundamental. His partnership with Gregg Popovich as well as his on-court pairing with David Robinson led the Spurs to their first title in 1999 and set the tone for five championships in fifteen years.

“Happy birthday, Timmy.”

