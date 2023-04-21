The Ring of the Rowel goes international

The Ring of the Rowel new episode spotlight’s the Spurs efforts to make basketball a world game.

Considering three of the franchise’s biggest players are from the Virgin Islands, France, and Argentina, connecting globally was an obvious part of the mission.

Will Sevening feels the story of how he purchased a farm-style feeder to use as a cold tub for the players while on a trip to the Virgin Islands.

Whether it’s goodwill games in Italy Turkey or their new annual Mexico City excursion, it makes no difference. The Spurs are known the world round and this season they have been celebrating 50 years.

“Pack Your Bags” gives a glimpse into the international sensation that is the San Antonio Spurs.

Enjoy.

