It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Kings

Nobody talks about Bruno, and the basketball world feels the same way about the Kings. Despite being third in the talent-packed west standing, they are barely mentioned when people talk about the contenders for the conference final. Maybe because they could be headed for a first round matchup with the Golden State Warriors, who seem poised for a return trip to the NBA finals despite not playing well for much of the season, or possibly the Clippers, who have tons of playoff experience. It would be easy to write off the Kings (or KANGZ, as they have been known during their long playoff drought), but they’re actually good this year, led by De’Aaron Fox and Damontis Sabonis, so they should have a good chance of a first round upset against the Warriors, especially since they would have home court advantage and the Warriors are bad on the road.

The Spurs will once again be resting many of their best players, fielding a group of young players just figuring out how to play in the league out against one of the Western Conference’s most talented starting lineups. This looks like another tough game for the Silver and Black, but if the Spurs can play like they did against the Warriors for three quarters tonight for 48 minutes, this is a game they can win. Let’s watch, just to see if Sandro Mamukelashvili can continue to develop into the kind of player we’re hoping he will be.

Game Prediction:

Mamukelashvili will actually pay attention to the 24 second clock today.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings

April 2, 2023 | 5:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: CW 35



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.