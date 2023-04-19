Spurs fan perspective on the Bucks vs. the Heat

Where to start? For one, the Bucks are the top seed in the Eastern Conference. As I drafted this piece they didn’t even know who they were facing. Waiting for the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls to hash this out is like watching two 4th graders fight over a nickel only to watch the winner get pummeled by a high schooler for his lunch money later that day.

Well, obviously I wrote this before Game 1. Injury to the back of Giannis Antetokounmpo and a broken hand to Tyler Herro could shift the dynamic of this series enough to make Miami, who WON Game 1, a formidable opponent.

Alas, Mike Budenholzer was with the Spurs for a long time. And on his sideline is former Spurs assistant Chad Forcier and one-time Spurs forward DeMarre Carroll, who I always liked and was overjoyed when he donned the Silver & Black, only to watch him play very little and leave unceremoniously.

Technically, Goran Dragic has been linked to the Spurs, but considering he was traded on draft night in 2008 and then returned to the Spurs last season only to be bought out, it seems he has not made a lasting impression on San Antonio.

On the other side of the coin, the Miami Heat has Erik Spoelstra, who is the second longest tenured NBA coach next to Pop. he also spent 26 seasons with the Heat in total, working his way into this position. Gotta respect what goes into that longevity.

Something was working for Spoelstra and company as they stole a win on the road. It’ll be interesting to see how this all shakes out.

I’d like to say I’m for the Bucks, but in the grand scheme, the Bucks being eliminated gives the Celtics home court later on, and I like that for Boston.

