A Spurs fan perspective on the Grizzlies vs. the Lakers

Okay, maybe I jumped the gun on this one. Just the word “Lakers” takes me back, but instead of seeing that amazing rivalry and the Kobe vs. Duncan aspect, I hear Phil Jackson call 1999 an asterisk and see Derek Fisher take three minutes to get off a shot with 0.4 on the clock.

Today’s Lakers feature Lonnie Walker IV, who is still one of the most inspiring personalities to wear a Spurs uniform. I had the privilege of meeting Walker IV on a few occasions and I still keep his jersey despite it not fitting and him not being on the team.

Say and feel how you want, but LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever grace the game, and any extended time watching him compete should now be cherished as young fans will never see what those of us have over the last two decades. You can pan his “Decision” making. tease his inability to not take the “heat,” or shun his hip-hop album (okay, LeBron does not have an album...), what you cannot diss is his ability to run a team deep into the postseason.

But, the Grizzlies are the team to watch. They have all the pieces. Whether this is their time or whether they need another season to gel will be the test.

There is, of course, the likability of the Grizzlies. The rough and tumble, or in this case, Grit and Grind 2.0, can wear on those whose players don’t typically cause strife. Do their antics cause an adverse reaction?

Yesterday, the Lakers stole Game 1 on the road out from under the Grizzlies. This could be the best series to watch.

