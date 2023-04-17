The Spurs perspective on the Celtics vs. The Hawks

Admittedly, I was from the Kawhi haters camp after he forced a trade. I didn’t mind Dejounte being traded, but his rhetoric was a little unnecessary. Attribute it to my age, but I am not letting these things get to me like I did before.

For one thing, when Pop hugs a former player, I know there is no ill will. If Pop can move on, I as a fan, should be capable of doing the same.

All that to say, I am all in on the Celtics for this round.

The Celtics have built a dynamic duo in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. When Marcus Smart isn’t sack-tapping Matt Bonner, he is great to watch. And watching Robert Williams block shots is pure poetry. They went to Finals last year and came up short which means this is the redemption year.

Still miss Derrick White. Always want see him succeed.

Oh, and my newest favorite player, Julian Champagnie, has a twin brothe on the Celtics. More added support.

On the other hand, I loved Dejounte Murray when he was here. But not as much as Derrick White.

Also, not a fan of Trae Young. Great baller, but matches his talent with a bevy of annoying personality quirks that don’t settle well with a fan of a team whose roster form top to bottom should be “over themselves.” The Hawks are not over themselves, but maybe they will be when they get knocked out in the first round and watch their star shipped off during the summer.

I am a fan of Quin Snyder, but not enough that his 22 games in Atlanta should trump what Joe Mazzulla has accomplished.

What about you? You getting vested in this one?

Poll Who are you rooting for between the Celtics and Hawks? Celtics

Hawks

87% Celtics (85 votes)

6% Hawks (6 votes)

6% Bring on the next round... (6 votes) 97 votes total

