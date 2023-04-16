Spurs fan perspective on the Warriors vs. Kings

There is nary an NBA team who doesn’t have the footprint of Gregg Popovich somewhere in its organization, but this particular matchup features two NBA coaches involved with the San Antonio Spurs 2003. Mike Brown (assistant) and Steve Kerr (sharpshooter) now lead their own teams. Brown’s most recent job? Associate Head Coach to Steve Kerr’s Golden State Warriors, which makes this a great matchup to watch as these teams should have some crossover in their game plans.

The 3rd seeded Sacramento Kings host the 6th ranked Golden State Warriors.

The Kings roster features past Spurs Trey Lyles and Chimezie Metu while the Warriors have JaMychal Green and Anthony Lamb. Kind of a wash unless you discount the longevity of a 10-day contract.

The Warriors are the defending champions, which seems like something we just say every couple of years. They only went back-to-back when Kevin Durant was their MVP, so it will be interesting to see how far they go starting from 6th.

Sacramento is making their first postseason foray since the Bush era (the “W” era, not the “thousand points of light”) and sports a hungry roster with another Warrior possible foible in Harrison Barnes. The team elder won a ring with Kerr and the Splash Brothers back in 2015. He knows what to expect, but can he help his squad to squelch the talent from The City?

Only time will tell.

Are you rooting for someone in particular? Will you be watching at all?

Poll Who are you rooting for? Kings

Warriors

I’m on vacation until Draft Day vote view results 0% Kings (0 votes)

0% Warriors (0 votes)

0% I’m on vacation until Draft Day (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.