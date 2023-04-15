Gorgui Dieng shares on his experience in community service in the basketball world

Gorgui Dieng has been with this San Antonio Spurs this season after finishing out 2021 with the team. Ironically, he has been waived and then signed two 10-day contracts only to be resigned in what was a shuffling of players and roster spots. All the movement speaks to the Spurs desire to keep him with the team.

Part of Gorgui’s allure to the franchise is his basketball IQ and institutional knowledge, but a larger reason is most likely his worldview, which makes a coach like Gregg Popovich perk right up.

In a newly released Spurs Story by Frost Bank, the Senegalese big man’s career is highlighted while laying out who Gorgui is off the court.

His involvement with Basketball Without Borders introduced him to Pop and the basketball world overall. The accolades from everyone in this video gives a good idea of how well-liked Dieng is in the basketball world and how revered he is for his commitment to community.

In this day in history, Timothy Theodore Duncan was ejected from a game against the Dallas Mavericks when he received two technical fouls in the span of 1 minute and 16 seconds. The element that makes this ejection noteworthy is that Duncan received both techs while sitting on the bench.

Take a look:

