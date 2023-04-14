A Spurs fan perspective on the Cavaliers vs. Knicks

The NBA post season is getting going with the play in tournament, but we can definitely talk about the seeded competitions.

The 4th seeded Cleveland Cavaliers will host the 5th ranked New York Knickerbockers in the first round of the postseason.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have one lone Spurs player from the “good ol’ days.” He was an integral part of the 2014 Championship as well as being the presumptive Finals MVP for 2013 had the Spurs taken that title. He’s a had a resurgence of mad skills as of late.

The Knicks, on the other had have no former Spurs, unless you count Isaiah Roby whose recent signing will not allow him to play in the postseason.

Both have lost to the Spurs in a Finals, if that means anything to you. The Knicks, at least, played an integral role in our 1999 title run.

Are you rooting for someone in particular? Will you be watching at all?

Poll Which of these teams are you rooting for in the first round of the playoffs? Cavaliers

Knicks

I’m watching baseball instead vote view results 75% Cavaliers (47 votes)

12% Knicks (8 votes)

11% I’m watching baseball instead (7 votes) 62 votes total Vote Now

