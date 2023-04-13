A Spurs fan perspective on the 76ers vs. the Nets

The NBA post season schedule is beginning to post, at least those whose seeding is set. They’ve got the play in tournament in full swing.

The 3rd seeded Philadelphia 76ers will host the 6th ranked Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the postseason.

As far a s former Spurs, the 76ers have Dewayne Dedmon.

Former Spur, 2014 NBA Champion, and fan favorite Patty Mills is still coming off the bench as a sharp-shooter for the Nets. Additionally, former Spurs champions Tiago Splitter and Jacque Vaughn serve as assistant coaches. Nets GM Sean Marks also won two titles with the Spurs - in 2005 as a player and in 2014 as an assistant coach.

There’s a lot of Spurs titles represented in Brooklyn. But still, Brooklyn has also represented the antithesis of the Spurs way. Not so long ago, the Nets were full of disgruntled great players who pushed their way off other teams to form a super team.

The super team has now spread the angsty talent throughout the league, much of it to Philadelphia.

Both Ben Simmons and James Harden caused waves in their respective trade requests, and now each of the teams in this matchup have the opposite player from the last season.

Are you rooting for someone in particular? Will you be watching at all?

Poll Who are you rooting for?

Nets

I am not interested in this matchup vote view results 17% 76ers (9 votes)

46% Nets (24 votes)

52 votes total

