A Spurs fan perspective on the Suns vs. the Clippers

The NBA post season is getting going with the play in tournament, but we can definitely talk about the seeded competitions.

The 4th seeded Phoenix Suns will host the 5th ranked Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the postseason.

The Suns sport former Spurs players Monty Williams as their head coach and bog man Jock Landale coming off the bench. The Suns push two years ago in the NBA Finals came up short, but on the bright side it was the first time they’d been in the playoffs in a decade. Devin Booker and Chris Paul have ignited a renaissance in The Valley of the Suns to which everyone invested. They got close, but needed something to help them earn that ring.

The team leveraged a bounty of future draft picks on Kevin Durant. Making the boldest trade deadline move may pay off as they may now have the ammunition to make another title run.

On the other end of the court, the Clippers have been in a tandem “Kawhi Leoanrd-Paul George ‘will they/won’t they” stay healthy long enough to play together,” it seems since they were paired in La-la-land.

Are you rooting for someone in particular? Will you be watching at all?

Poll Who are you rooting for in this round of the playoffs Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Clippers

I do not care vote view results 55% Phoenix Suns (5 votes)

22% Los Angeles Clippers (2 votes)

22% I do not care (2 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

