The Western Conference Playin Tournament starts today

The NBA season is over, but with the post-pandemic addition of the playin tournament, the final postseason brackets have yet to be solidified.

Tom, the 7th seed Today, the 7th seed Los Angeles Lakers host the 8th seed Minnesota Timberwolves. The winner of that single game will clinch the 7th seed. The loser awaits the results of the second playin matchup.

Wednesday, the 9th seeded New Orleans Pelicans host the 10th ranked Oklahoma City Thunder. The winner of that game will play the loser of the Lakers/T-wolves game. The winner takes the 8th and final spot in the play offs.

