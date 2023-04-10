Four Spurs drop double-doubles in season finale rout of Mavericks

Coming off of allowing the most points in regulation in the Gregg Popovich era to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Spurs looked to end their season on a high note against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. It goes without saying that both teams played without most of their key players due to injury/rest, and the list would be too long to name all of them. To summarize this game, the Spurs led 42-14 after the first quarter and never looked back. The Spurs won wire-to-wire 138-117, and there were plenty of highlights to go around.

Sandro Mamukelashvili led the team with a double-double (23 points, 11 rebounds) and also had four assists and a block. With the way he’s been playing this past week and before, he definitely deserves a roster spot next season.

BBQ Chicken anyone? Mamu gives Davis Bertans that post work and finishes off the play with a hook shot.

MAMU SLAM! Mamu picks up the loose ball under the basket and slams it home!

get on Mamu!! pic.twitter.com/lFjOyW9bLA — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 9, 2023

It’s safe to say Dominck Barlow had a career game with a double-double (21 points, 19 rebounds) and also had an assist, a steal, and a block.

CLEAN-UP ON AISLE 26! Dom slams home the putback dunk over Theo Pinson!

Determination is key. After nearly committing a turnover, Dom finds himself with the ball after a tremendous passing display by the Spurs, and breaks out the layup package for the finish.

Firestarter! Malaki Branham gets the Spurs on the board first with a catch-and-shoot laser three. He finished with 20 points and three rebounds.

EURO-STEP! Keita Bates-Diop isos Bertans with a euro-step and finishes at the rim. KBD finished with 17 points, six rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

let's goooo KBD pic.twitter.com/VqsocoDbkS — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 9, 2023

GORGUI DIENG HIGHLIGHT! Gorgui teaches Frank Ntilikina the fundamentals and drains a stepback jumper. He finished with a double-double of his own (13 points, 10 rebounds) and also had four assists and a block.

"Here's how you do it!" pic.twitter.com/anfQibTAy6 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 9, 2023

BUZZER BEATER BLAKE STRIKES AGAIN! Blake Wesley sinks a running three-pointer after just crossing half-court to beat the first quarter buzzer! Blake finished with a near double-double (10 points, nine rebounds) and also had six rebounds.

BUZZER BLAKE pic.twitter.com/xiGnsqTeyw — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 9, 2023

AND-ONE! Mamu finds Julian Champagnie in the paint for the and-one finish. Julian finished with his first career double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) and also had three assists. He finishes the week (last five games) averaging 20 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists shooting 48% from the field and 45% from three-point land.

Open up the Champagnie! Julian activates his catch and shoot badge after KBD finds him on the wing for three.

Downhill badge activated! Coming off a triple-double, Tre Jones drives on Pinson and breaks out the crafty layup. Tre finished with 13 points, eight assists, and three rebounds.

here comes Tre pic.twitter.com/O4E0gwSyhU — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 9, 2023

The Spurs finish the season 22-60 and are tied with the Pistons and the Rockets in terms of having the best odds to land Victor Wembanyama. The season definitely had its surprises regardless of the record. The Spurs showcased some raw and young talent to go along with trading some pieces for future draft capital and more raw talent to be discovered. There was a 5-2 start, the Alamodome game, Jeremy Sochan was in the Rising Stars games, and the Moody Center games were a blast to watch. Shoutout Spurs Nation for following along on Pounding the Rock before games, during games, and after games all season long. We truly appreciate the support and can’t wait to see what the draft lottery and draft have in store. Go Spurs Go!

Anyways, here are the full game highlights.