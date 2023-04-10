Eastern Conference Playin Tournaments are Tuesday and Wednesday

The NBA season officially ended yesterday, but with the post-pandemic addition of the playin tournament, the final postseason brackets have yet to be solidified.

In the past, the top eight teams seeded and any ties between the 8th and 9th ranked teams were determined by a series of stats.

Tomorrow, the 7th seed Miami Heat host the 8th seed Atlanta Hawks. The winner of that single game will clinch the 7th seed. The loser awaits the results of the second playin matchup.

Wednesday, the 9th seeded Toronto Raptors host the 10th ranked Chicago Bulls. The winner of that game will play the loser of the Heat/Hawks game. The winner takes the 8th and final spot in the play offs and the honor of facing there Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.

