It’s all about Bruce

Bruce Bowen has one of the more interesting basketball career trajectories.

Persistence allowed him to thrive overseas for four years before garnering the attention of the Miami Heat who introduced Bowen to the NBA.

By the time he made his way to San Antonio, his mission was clear — stop Kobe Bryant.

Bowen’s tenacity on the court, paired with a killer corner 3-ball, elevated his profile during three championships with the San Antonio Spurs. His contributions led directly to the franchise acknowledging his #12 with a jersey retirement.

Episode 27 of the Spurs docuseries The Ring of the Rowel is all about Bruce.

The love was mutual as Bowen made his home in San Antonio post NBA retirement. He’s active in the community, most recently coaching locally. He’s even been seen by your truly while shopping at H-E-B.

Bowen met up with Jakob Poeltl earlier this season as part of the “One on One” series.

Bruce was also one of the first legends honored as part of the “Welcome Back” series at the AT&T Center this season. On November 2, Bowen took to center court to raucous applause.

Enjoy “The Rash” and share your favorite Bruce Bowen memories in the comments.

