Spurs Beerfest is just around the corner

On March 19, the Spurs will host the Atlanta Hawks at a home game. You can enhance your visit to the AT&T Center with a visit to the third annual Beerfest.

The Beerfest package includes a ticket to the game with a flight of beer and a pretzel, and participation in a pregame event at Rock N’ Brews.

The yearly celebration of ales, lagers, and IPAs is a great way to kick of Spring and catch the Good Guys just as their season winds down.

If anyone has attended in the past, please share your experience in the comments.

[On a personal note, a friend of mine has curated a music festival here in San Antonio to offset the Austin behemoth. I am honored to be performing tonight at Bar Ludivine at 7:00. If you’re in town, come check it out.]

