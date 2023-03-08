Sound of Spurs podcast features Sean Elliott

As part of the San Antonio Spurs 50th anniversary, WOAI’s Bill Schoening, voice of the San Antonio Spurs and radio play-by-play commentator, launched a podcast where he sits one-on-one with a former Spurs personality.

This installment features #32 Sean Elliott, the Memorial Day Miracle himself.

Sean, who is the color analyst for the Spurs as well as being one of the ten former players to have his number retired, reminisces with Bill about his early days, his time in San Antonio, and what the franchise means to him.

The two go way back as they attend and call games year after year. Enjoy the interview.

