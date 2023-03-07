Spurs “One on One” with Tre Jones and Avery Johnson

It may sound like a “Biggest Smile by a Spurs Point Guard” contest, but the Spurs One on One series pairs the legends with today’s cornerstone players.

Johnson and Jones have a lot in common as directors of the Spurs offense. They have a keen insight not only to the Spurs, but how to execute Pop’s directives.

The two discussed the differences in the NBA aligned with the respective eras. They also discuss who is fun to play against, who was a tough opponent, the Alamodome, and the first time the two actually met.

This series, presented by Self, has now released three of these pairings.

