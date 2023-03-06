Every Spur scored in another blowout loss to the Rockets

Coming off of a loss to the Houston Rockets Saturday night in San Antonio, the Spurs looked to clinch the season series Sunday night in Houston with a win. However, they would be without three starters in Tre Jones, Zach Collins, and Jeremy Sochan, as well as Doug McDermott and Romeo Langford. The Spurs’ defense was nonexistent as they allowed Houston to shoot 61% from the field, and ultimately never took control of the game losing 142-110. After losing back-to-back games to Houston, the season series ends tied 2-2.

Malaki Branham got the Spurs on the board first with this and-one finish over Jalen Green. He finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

.@MalakiBranham getting us off to a hot start pic.twitter.com/3ylItK6Gsj — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 6, 2023

Here, Devin Vassell finds Keita Bates-Diop cutting on the fastbreak towards the basket for the easy deuce. KBD finished with a team-high 17 points, a rebound, and a block.

Dev ➡️ KBD pic.twitter.com/8ydpFktuMJ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 6, 2023

BIG BODY! Keldon Johnson puts the moves on Jabari Smith Jr. and finishes off the window for two! He finished with eight points, five assists, four rebounds, and a block.

KJ off the glass pic.twitter.com/ln9QvB55mM — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 6, 2023

Sidestep splash! Devin sidesteps to the right for the three! He finished with 13 points, five assists, a rebound, and a steal.

Nothin' but net pic.twitter.com/5iz3sVV7X3 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 6, 2023

MAMU LASER! Sandro Mamukelashvili knocks down the trey off the Blake Wesley find. He finished with seven points, two assists, and two rebounds.

pass, pass, MAMU THREEEEE pic.twitter.com/bs0aX8bwU4 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 6, 2023

JULIAN CHAMPAGNIE APPEARANCE! He finishes the fastbreak with a nice layup off the Malaki assist. Julian had seven points, two rebounds, and an assist.

BUCKET. Malaki drains the open three after faking a pass.

Post Spin Technician badge activated for Charles Bassey! C-Bass finished with 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, and a block in a spot start.

He can do it driving and he can do it shooting! KJ drains the three off the Bassey screen.

SWISH. Coming off a 28 point performance in 28 minutes, Devonte’ Graham drained threes including one from Devin. He finished with 14 points, four assists, and two rebounds.

And-one? KBD works hard in the post for the finish, but no foul was called.

Another Devonte’ three? Another Devonte’ three. (this time from Malaki)

Speaking of threes, here’s another Devin three for the road.

Trust the process, Spurs fans. Here are the full game highlights.