What made Tony Parker bobblehead night so special

As if completing the Spurs Legend Bobblehead River Barge wasn’t enough, our first game back at the AT&T Center in a month was quite a package of wonderfulness.

For starters, my daughter and I took advantage of the Courtside Experinence. The first thing we noticed was Isaiah Roby warming up. Roby has been out with an ankle injury and although he is on the mend, did not play. Unfortunately, we were unaware that this would be the last time we would see Roby with the Spurs.

Alternately, Devin Vassell was also working out. As those who watched past night know, Vassell had quite a comeback.

Tre Jones made his way to the court and those of us watching his return during warm ups greeted him with a round of applause.

Still before the game, Elizabeth and I were invited to participate in the Fan Tunnel and high-five as the players entered the court.

In particular, Charles Bassey slapping hands with a nine-year-old made both of us smile.

The game was fantastic as those of you who were there or watched from home are already aware. Tre and Devin both made returns. Vassell lit up for 18 points. So did Devonte’ Graham and Zach Collins. Sochan racked up his first 20+ point double-double. And the Spurs won their first game back from the Rodeo Road Trip.

Not to mention a full river barge of Spurs Legends now graces my daughter’s bookshelf.

All in all, a successful Daddy-Daughter Night and a killer close out to the Spurs Bobblehead Nights at the AT&T Center.

