Devonte’ Graham scores 28 points in 28 minutes as Spurs lose to Rockets

Coming off a win against the Indiana Pacers this past Thursday, the Spurs looked to continue their winning streak against the lowly Houston Rockets at home. The Spurs were without Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson, which begged the question: who would step up? The Rockets went up 32-29 after one quarter, then proceeded to win the next three quarters, as the Spurs simply could not stop Houston — falling 122-110. Thus their two-game winning steak was ended. However, they get another chance immediately, playing Sunday night at the Toyota Center with a chance to clinch the season series.

As far as someone stepping up, Devonte’ Graham answered the call. He finished with 28 points on seven threes! And added four assists and two rebounds.

Catch and shoot badge activated.

Also, 20 of those 28 came in the first half alone.

Zach Collins the Spurs’ first points on the board with a three from the top of the key! He finished with a double-double (14 points and 10 boards) and also three assists, two steals, and a block.

Post Spin Technician badge activated! Jeremy Sochan spins off of Jalen Green on the catch with a giant two-handed slam! Jeremy finished with 14 points, six rebounds, two steals, an assist, and a block in this one.

Just look at this sequence! Collins and Sochan get consecutive blocks on one end, and Tre Jones has a nice finish at the other end! Tre finished this game with 12 points, and four assists.

Cleanup on aisle 31! Keita Bates-Diop cleans up the Sochan layup attempt with a putback slam. KBD finished with 11 points, six assists, three rebounds, and three steals in this one.

Tre off the dribble? Tre off the dribble.

NEW SPUR ALERT! Sandro Mamukelashvili made his Spurs debut with six points and two rebounds in 16 minutes. Here’s one his threes from the contest!

Pick & fade perfection! Tre finds Zach on the pick & fade for a wide-open three.

Transition buckets! Devonte’ finds Jeremy on the fastbreak with a slick bounce pass that leads to a slam!

Where’s the and-one? Zach dribbles into the paint and gets contacted by Alperen Sengun for the finish.

C-BASS! Charles Bassey drops the bucket in the paint off the KBD assist. C-Bass finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and a steal in only 19 minutes played.

Off the dribble Tre again? Off the dribble Tre again, but this time with more difficulty as Josh Christopher’s hand is in his face.

And as always, here are the full game highlights.