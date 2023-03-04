It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Rockets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs have won two games in a row coming in to tonight’s matchup against the Rockets, who are on a streak of their own, having lost their last eleven. The Spurs could equal their season-longest win streak with three tonight, and still are a pretty safe bet to stay in the bottom three in the standings with a four game separation from the fourth spot, which keeps them in the realm of 14% for each of the top three picks.

The Spurs have really looked like a much better team in the last two games, which is mostly due to a resurgence of defense: they’ve somehow morphed almost overnight from one of the worst defensive teams in the history of the league to the Bad Boys from Detroit from the 80s almost overnight, holding two consecutive opponents to under 100 points. It’s going to be hard to continue that trend against the Rockets, who are bristling with offensive talent, which somehow lacks the ability to play together well enough to win games. Pop will be holding Devin Vassell out tonight for the first game of the back-to-back, so Jalen Green will be matched up against Malaki Branham, which will be a challenge for the rookie, and it’ll be fun to watch. New signee Sandro Mamukelashvili will be available tonight, and it’ll be interesting to see how many minutes he’ll get instead of Dominick Barlow, who has been the third big off the bench lately. Tonight’s game on on the CW, which means that if you’re in Central Texas, you should be able to watch tonight’s game with rabbit ears. Which is weird, because you usually watch things with your eyes.

Game Prediction:

After finding about the Sandro Mamukelashvili signing, Bill Land threatens early retirement, but relents when he figures out how much fun it will be to say “Oh, Mamu!” whenever he scores.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets

March 4, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: CW 35



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.