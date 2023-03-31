San Antonio vs. Golden State Final Score: Spurs fall to Warriors late, 130-115

For the third time this season, the Spurs will face the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, The first two matchups resulted in two losses for the Spurs. The Warriors are fighting for home court advantage in the playoffs and have won the past 6 out of 10 games, and the Spurs are coming off of a loss against the Utah Jazz.

Observations

Nice bounce pass from Mamu to Malaki Branham

Nice 3 ball by Dieng before the end of the 1st half

Malaki Branham laid up a floater into the basket in the 2nd half , he’s playing great to start the game

Warriors are playing poorly behind the arc, and the Spurs are playing great defense. They’ve been turning the ball over, and Dominick Barlow had a beautiful block during a fast break.

Tre Jones had a beautiful pass to Keita Bates-Diop with a nice backboard cut.

Steph Curry looks like he’s starting to warm up, not a good sign

Branham responds with his own 3. Can we just call this the Malaki Branham game?

Steph Curry responds with a 3, and 1. Jeez, give the Spurs a break.

Dieng answers with his own three. This is just a back and forth quick three-point shootouts between all of the teams.

Keldon scores a three and gets contacted by Klay Thompson

Another beautiful right hand pass from Mamu. His style of play screams San Antonio Spurs.

The head butt by Mamu on Draymond, was it intentional? I don’t believe so.

Spurs fought a double-digit deficit to lead by 1 going into the fourth quarter. They fought hard in the third. Little victories like this are what make these games worth watching.

Final quarters like this are why the Warriors are reigning Champions. They’ve been methodical with their shooting, defense, and executing well down the stretch. Again, these are growing pains for the Spurs, and we can find moral victories, but it still hurts seeing the lead slip away slowly yet surely.

Up next, the Spurs continue their road trip to Sacramento to face the Kings. Tipoff is at 5 p.m.