It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Warriors

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Warriors have been languishing in near play-in territory for much of the season, mostly due to their impeccable home record and borderline awful road record. They have the third best home record in the league at 31-8, and are 14th in the league with 40 total wins. They already have 29 road losses, which is worse than every other team except the tanking trio of Detroit, Houston and San Antonio.

But tonight, they’re at home, and they are just mentally tougher in their home arena. The Spurs are missing their center and will have to play with the undersized Mamukelashvili and glacier slow Dieng, which should give an advantage to Kevon Looney and Draymond Green who took over the game against the Pelicans with offensive rebounds and physical play.

The Splash Bros, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson feed off the intensity of their bigs, and can make shots from anywhere on the court. Jordan Poole has also been big for them lately, so this looks like a game that shouldn’t be close, but even in this down year, the Spurs have had some big wins over good teams. Even if they can’t get a victory, it’s still a good night to see the young fellows develop as they take on one of the league’s elite teams.

Game Prediction:

Draymond Green will earn 6 technicals and 4 flagrant fouls, but will only get called for one of each.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors

March 31, 2023 | 9:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS 5



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.