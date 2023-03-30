One last evening at the AT&T Center

For as long as I can remember, the Spurs always end their season with a home game at the AT&T Center. Or at least it feels that way.

This season, the Spurs hit the road before ending the 2023 season in Austin playing in the home of their G-League affiliate.

A few season’s back, the last game of the season was against the Dallas Mavericks, and it was Dirk Nowitzki’s final game ever.

That game, a Daddy/Daughter Night, also generated one of my favorite articles.

So last night, we kept the tradition alive.

First off, if you attended the game, you got yourself a great keepsake. The 50th anniversary coffee table book is chocked full of great memories. The photos alone kept us chatting all through the pregame. It was like a crash course in Spurs history for Elizabeth. And it was a great memory check for me as she asked about players and events. Spoiler alert: the dog is getting old.

Sneak Peak at the @spurs 50th anniversary Coffee Table Book that was given out tonight at games pic.twitter.com/Q3PQ3Bu3bt — JazzTamir (@JazzTamir1) March 30, 2023

It was a special night for Keita Bates-Diop as he was the recipient of the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for his work bringing awareness on the need for CPR training and his foundation’s providing AED machines in schools and community centers.

Congrats @KBD_33 on receiving the 2023 February #NBACares Community Assist Award for his ongoing efforts to bring awareness to the importance of CPR training and AED accessibility in schools and the community. pic.twitter.com/gzhYWJXDWN — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 30, 2023

David Robinson was with him center court when he received the recognition.

Robinson was also seen stepping onto the court after the first quarter to acknowledge the night’s “Welcome Home,” Spurs legend Artist Gilmore.

Welcome back, Artis



Shoutout to #Spurs50 alum Artis Gilmore for stopping by tonight's game to cheer on the squad! pic.twitter.com/IMclQDVj9w — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 30, 2023

The night was wonderful, and it was a great way to send our youngsters toward the off season.

Soon, many of us will transfer our energy into rooting for (or against) 16 teams as the league continues without San Antonio for only the eighth time in their storied 50 years. Shortly thereafter, we’ll be obsessing about NBA Draft. And once the dust settles, we’ll amp up talking about how free agency shook out with varying degrees of judgement. And then, once again, Summer League, pre-season, and we’re right back in the think of it all.

But that is for another time. Tonight was tacos and pizza, ice cream, and soda, and Anthony Champagnie getting an NBA start. The Spurs showed the grit, maxi, tenacity, and sisu. Sisu is a Finnish term that roughly translates “to persevere in the face of adversity.” The Spurs were loaded up with that this season.

And when my daughter and I go to games together, all is right with the world. Win or lose, the Spurs are the Spurs and we are rooting for the Spurs.

Hope you guys enjoyed the progress.

Go Spurs Go!

