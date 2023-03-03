The Spurs have waived Isaiah Roby, signed Sandro Mamukelashvili

There are just 19 games left in the regular season, but the Spurs have made yet another roster move, waiving forward Isaiah Roby and signing big man Sandro Mamukalshvili off the waivers.

Spurs announce they have claimed F Sandro Mamukelashvili off waivers and converted his deal to a standard NBA contract.



In addition, they've waived F Isaiah Roby.



The roster stands at 17 players. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 3, 2023

Roby, coming off a career year in Oklahoma City, signed with the Spurs in the offseason and averaged 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in 42 games. He hasn’t played since February 13 due to an ankle injury.

Mamukeslashvili is a 6’11”, second-year center/forward who was born in New York City but grew up in Tbilisi, Georgia (the country, not the state). He moved to Italy for high school and played college ball in the US at Seton Hall. He was selected 54th over in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Pacers before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks and signed as a two-way player.

In the NBA, he has 65 games over the last two season, averaging 3.1 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. In 11 games with the Wisconsin Herd this season, he has averaged 19.5 points, and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 53.3% from the field. He also appeared in the 2023 NBA G League Next Up game over All-Star weekend. Per usual, the Spurs have not released information about his contract, but it would be a standard NBA contract and presumably only for the remainder of this season.

Thank you for everything, Isaiah, and welcome, Sandro!