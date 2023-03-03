Score free Spurs tickets through Indeed

It’s never too late to brush up your job search skills, and it’s not too late to get two free tickets to a Spurs home game.

San Antonio Spurs have teamed up with Indeed to offer free job search webinars through the Indeed Job Search Academy. Joining the webinar scores you a pair of tickets to an upcoming Spurs game this month.

March and April 2023 webinar dates are set, registration is open. These webinars cover the fundamentals of job search and career management:

Job Search Strategies

Resume Writing

Interviewing Skills

Offer Evaluation + Negotiation

Career Management

Upon completing any one of the offered Job Search Academy webinars, you will be sent two tickets to one of the following 2022-23 Spurs home basketball games. One time eligibility.

March 4 vs Houston Rockets

March 12 vs Oklahoma City Thunder

March 14 vs Orlando Magic

Bone up on job skills and score yourself a night out with the Spurs is a win-win.

Register HERE.

