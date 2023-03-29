It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Jazz

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Tonight will be the fourth meeting against the Jazz this season for the Silver and Black, and they’ve won two of them, including the last meeting, a 102-94 defensive gem where the Spurs held everyone but Lauri Markkanen in check and took advantage of Jordan Clarkson’s absence to score an unlikely win. Clarkson’s out again tonight, and it would be nice for the Spurs to win their final game in the AT&T Center this season for the fans who have stuck it out with them this season.

The Spurs have two more home games this season after this one, but they’ll be played in Austin at the Moody Center on the University of Texas campus next Thursday and Saturday. It’s going to be a fun atmosphere, but probably a different batch of fans than you’ll find on a typical game in San Antonio.

With Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and Devin Vassell all out with injuries, the Spurs are missing their three best players, but that just gives more opportunities for some young players to develop their games. This will be time for Sandro Mamukelashvili to make a bid to stick around beyond this season, and he’s shown that he’s going to put in the work to make a career in the league. Julian Champagnie could get some extended minutes to show off his silky smooth shot. There are only six more game left in the season after tonight, so it’s good that they players at the end of the bench will get time on the court to prove their worth, because even if they can’t stick with the Spurs long term, the experience will be valuable for them.

Game Prediction:

Luka Samanic will score 40 on his return to San Antonio.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

